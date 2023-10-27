Between her culinary skills and warm, fun-loving personality, it’s no wonder why Susan Noles became a fast favorite on The Golden Bachelor — winning over viewers, her fellow women, and, of course, Gerry Turner himself.

Just last week, when Susan was insecure about not having a one-on-one date, Gerry presented her with a special gift: rose quartz that represents empathy and strength.

“It’s those two qualities I think that you have, that remind me so much of Toni,” he explained, referencing his late wife. “That is the highest compliment I can pay someone.”

Despite the meaningful gift, however, Gerry and Susan did not turn out to be a long-term match. So, why did Susan go home on The Golden Bachelor’s Oct. 26 episode? Here’s a recap — plus, what she’s up to today.

She Missed Out On Her “Dream” Date

During the latest episode, Gerry took Faith Martin on a grand one-on-one date that involved landing a helicopter on a boat for a romantic lunch. Casual!

Ironically, back at Bachelor Mansion, Susan said she would love to go on a “ride on the water in a yacht” as her perfect day — which made it hurt a little when Faith returned, and said she did just that.

“That was my dream,” she said to herself.

Susan was still in good spirits for the carnival group date, though. “It’s scary to know it’s almost over. Like you’re gonna have to go home, and I don’t know if you’re coming with me or not,” she said with a laugh.

“And I don’t know either,” he said, acknowledging how hard the situation was.

The Fate Of ASK’N

Alas, Susan didn’t get a rose at the following ceremony. “You’re the best,” Gerry told her, before sharing a quick goodbye kiss.

Susan’s departure officially marked the end of the ASK’N delegation on The Golden Bachelor — aka, the clique comprised of April Kirkwood, Susan, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower. but as a group of friends out in the real world? They’re as strong as ever.

Susan has described the clique as a modern-day Golden Girls, asking her followers if they would watch such a thing. (We WOULD.) And as April recently told Bustle, the group chat is thriving. “We talk to each other an average of four times a day. It’s getting to be a little codependent,” she joked.

Room For 1 More?

While ASK’N is a tight-knit squad, they probably wouldn’t mind adding one more member to the fold: Kris Jenner, of course, who fans have compared to Susan — and who Susan “dreams of having lunch with,” per her Golden Bachelor bio.

Susan told Bachelor Happy Hour that she’s yet to meet the KarJenner matriarch. However, most importantly, she gave a post-filming update: “I can honestly say I’m living my best life,” she revealed on the podcast.