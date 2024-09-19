During the Sept. 18 premiere of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos met 24 men who could be a match — whether that’s as a fiancé or a significant other she keeps on dating beyond the show. As she recently told Bustle, “At this age, it takes a little time to get to know somebody. Sometimes there’s love at first sight, and sometimes you need more time.”

Of course, it didn’t take viewers much time at all to pick their standout suitors from Joan’s season. One contestant who made a particularly strong impression was Charles Ling, a retired data analyst from Malvern, Pennsylvania.

“I’m Charles. I’m 66 years old, but I look 36,” he playfully told Joan upon arriving at Bachelor Mansion.

His wife suddenly passed away six years ago, he said in his introduction video. “We shared a lot of happy days together. She was my first and only love. I don’t know how I went through those years.”

Charles said his two grown-up daughters “want to see a happy dad,” prompting him to look for happiness on The Golden Bachelorette. Fortunately, he is already making Joan and viewers smile, as they celebrated the contestant online.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Charles The Lifestyle Vlogger?

As the men got to know each other — and carved out some quality time with Joan — Charles took a detour to the Bachelor Mansion kitchen, where he was intrigued by the Le Creuset pots on the stove.

“Oh, this is real! Nice,” he said as he poked around the kitchen. He highlighted the “humongous refrigerator” stocked with meat, and suggested the guys have a party one night. Of course, he didn’t forget the real reason he was there. “I think it’s the perfect place to find love with Joan,” he told the camera after noting a cozy fireplace.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) only wanted more of Charles’ tour skills. “My favorite part of the episode was watching Charles wander around the Bachelor Mansion to explore, and being amazed by every room he was in,” one viewer wrote, with another saying he should be hired by HGTV.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

As one fan demanded: “Give the scene of him examining the mansion an Emmy.”

Joan Is A Fan, Too

Viewers were quick to declare Charles an early favorite. But of course, this is The Golden Bachelorette, so Joan’s opinion counts the most. Fortunately, she was very much into Charles’ kind personality, like when he presented her with a relaxing tea break amidst the busy back-and-forth of Night 1. She was also moved by a sweet video message from Charles’ daughter, Sophia.

Despite forging a connection with Joan, Charles was surprised to receive a rose from her later that evening, which only made him more endearing. “CHARLES SAYING ‘me?’ WHEN HE GOT PICKED. DON’T DO THIS TO ME,” one viewer wrote.

And if they don’t work out? Well, that’s OK. Fans are already rallying for Charles to become the next Golden Bachelor.