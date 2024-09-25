Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette season is chock-full of eligible suitors, but there’s only one Chock Chapple — and he seems to be a serious front-runner for the final rose.

For starters, the 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas, made a positive first impression on Joan. While arriving at Bachelor Mansion, Chock acknowledged Joan’s viral chicken noodle soup and offered his take on the dish: “Chock-o-Noodle” soup. (Joan would later tell Bachelor Happy Hour that her love language is gifts and that she’d love to cook with a guy. Hmm!)

Not only did Joan enjoy the soup, but she also appreciated Chock’s offer to make it for her family — a sign that he envisioned a long-term future together. Crucially, Joan remarked that he was “cute” as he walked into the mansion.

While this may be just the beginning of their journey, there are clues that Joan and Chock are together after The Golden Bachelorette. Spoilers ahead!

Expect Chock To Stick Around

Joan’s Golden Bachelorette trailer seems to tease that Chock is in it for the long haul. “In this journey, you get a second chance at life. And the second chance could be as good as the first one,” Joan tells him at one point.

“Or even better,” he offers.

Later on, Joan can be seen knocking on someone’s door at an over-water bungalow. (It’s a tropical destination that seems like a natural fit for Fantasy Suites.) The trailer then cuts to Joan saying, “I’m sorry,” seemingly to Chock, followed by a clip of him walking away from Joan toward a black SUV.

The trailer may be hinting at Chock getting sent home during Fantasy Suites, but by this point in the franchise, fans know that Bachelor Nation trailers should never be taken at face value.

There Are Spoilers About Joan & Chock

So, what does Bachelor Nation’s go-to spoiler provider have to say about Joan and Chock?

Reality Steve has reported that Chock is one of Joan’s final four suitors, meaning she visits his hometown of Wichita. While the blogger and podcaster originally reported that Joan’s final rose went to Guy Gansert, he’s since issued a correction and reported that Joan and Chock end up together, following overnight dates in Tahiti.

He is unsure if they got engaged, but that would be just fine with Joan, who recently opened up to Bustle about her views on a proposal. “At this age, it takes a little time to get to know somebody,” she said. “Sometimes there’s love at first sight, and sometimes you need more time. I was looking for a committed relationship, somebody I was going to leave this journey with to see how it would work in the real world. Like, let’s date.”