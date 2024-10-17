After carefully narrowing down the Golden Bachelorette cast to just four suitors, Joan Vassos is ready for Hometowns. The Oct. 23 episode will see her travel around the country to meet the families of Chock Chapple, Guy Gansert, Jordan Heller, and Pascal Ibgui.

Prepare for an emotional excursion. “Hometowns look different for our age. You’re meeting children, grandchildren,” Joan teases. Indeed, Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor showed that the milestone week is even more daunting when you have to answer to grown-up sons and daughters and adorably inquisitive grandbabies.

So, what should fans expect? Here are the spoilers about what happens during Joan’s Golden Bachelorette Hometowns, if you don’t mind taking a peek ahead.

Joan Worries She Won’t Be Picked

In the teaser for the Oct. 23 episode, several men share that their feelings for Joan are growing. For example, when asked if he would get down on one knee, Guy quickly answers, “Yes.”

Chock, who is this season’s steadiest front-runner, said it’s “getting closer” when asked if he was in love with Joan.

But there are some concerning moments, too. Someone seems to bluntly tell Joan in one clip, “He’s not going to pick you.” Granted, this seems like a bit of crafty reality editing, but there are other ominous clues, like Chock asking her if what they have is “real,” and Joan wondering if one of her contestants is even ready to commit.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Perhaps the most worrying moment is when Joan tells one of her suitors’ children, “Your father is the one that I worry about that maybe he wouldn’t pick me.” The teaser makes it seem like she’s speaking to Chock’s daughter, Taylor.

However, Joan is wearing a hot pink shirt that matches her date with Jordan, as seen elsewhere in the teaser.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

The misdirect seems to hide the fact that Joan is more worried about Jordan. At one point in the teaser, he says, “I hope we can take more big steps,” before a voiceover of Joan saying, “I just want to make sure that you think it’s worth trying.” Right after, she is seen getting in the car and sighing.

Again, editing! But the clues could certainly point to Joan losing faith in Jordan’s readiness to make a serious commitment.

The Golden Bachelorette Hometown Exit Is...

So, what does Reality Steve have to say about the matter? According to the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster, Jordan leaves after The Golden Bachelorette Hometowns. While there aren’t any details about what happens between the pair, it seems he is not one of the three men who accompanies Joan to Fantasy Suites.