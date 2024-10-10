Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette season is barely halfway through, but already, fans think she might have picked her final rose recipient.

During the Oct. 9 episode, Chock Chapple had to make a sudden exit from the show after his mom passed away from cancer. “I knew the potential was there,” he said. “I just didn’t think it was going to happen this quick.”

Joan completely understood why Chock had to return home to be with his family, but his absence left her feeling uncertain about the rest of the season. “I’m worried about him because I care about him a lot. And I also am worried that he won’t be able to come back,” she said in a confessional. “Chock is an important part of this to me. And if Chock doesn’t return, he will always be a question.”

Fortunately, that question was answered before the Week 4 rose ceremony. “Joan,” Chock softly called out to the leading lady outside Bachelor Mansion in a swoon-worthy scene befitting of a romance novel.

The pair shared a passionate embrace, and Joan was touched that he returned despite the circumstances. “I feel like he did that for me ... I feel safe again,” she told the camera. “I feel comfortable again — like I have a future. Like there’s hope.”

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Joan followed this up by saying that she could “see a future with more than one person.” But for those watching along at home, it seemed she could see a future with Chock much more clearly than the rest.

Um... Is It Over?

Joan’s reaction, one user wrote, “feels like they’ve been together forever.” They also had a tip for ABC: “Wrap up the show, these two are IT.”

That wasn’t the only fan to observe something special when the two reunited. If Chock was already the season’s front-runner, his valiant return cemented his position as the Chapple of Joan’s eye.

“Joan just say it’s Chock we knowwww,” one fan wrote.

Disney/Yellowshoes

“Her reaction! I screamed! They are endgame y’all I’m telling you,” said another.

One viewer also said they “sense an endgame,” pointing out that “Joan was more excited to see Chock return than to talk to any other man at the cocktail party.”

Fans seemed to agree that the season might as well end now — and, well, it wouldn’t be the first time a Bachelorette opted to cut her season short because she found the one. But based on the trailer for the rest of the season, it looks like Joan goes the distance and completes her quest in the scenic, tropical locale where most Bachelor/ette journeys end.