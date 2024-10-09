First impressions are everything in Bachelor Nation, but Jordan Heller wasn’t convinced he made a good one on The Golden Bachelorette.

After hugging leading lady Joan Vassos on Night 1, Jordan praised her selflessness. “It’s kind of the reason that brought me here,” he said. “It’s a big thing to be here, and you gave it up because your daughter needed you. And I have three daughters, and I would leave for them as well.”

Joan was pleased to hear he shares her dedication to family, and while Jordan later confessed he thought his nerves made his limo arrival “atrocious” and an “all-time worst” for the franchise, Joan assured him this wasn’t the case. Not only that but she’s kept him around for weeks and seems to be forging a comfortable connection with the 61-year-old sales executive from Chicago.

So, are Joan and Jordan together after The Golden Bachelorette? Only time will tell, but there are several clues about their fate. Spoilers ahead!

Things Are “Easy” With Jordan

Jordan has quickly proven to be a source of lighthearted fun during Joan’s season. As he put it in his Golden Bachelorette bio, he “hopes his future wife isn’t afraid to be silly and have fun because he doesn’t take life too seriously. Life is never boring when Jordan is around, and he plans to make the most out of every second he has with Joan!”

He’s lived up to that promise so far, from starting a game of pickleball on Night 1 to continuing the healthy competition during Week 3’s kickball group date. He playfully asked Joan for a “victory kiss” after the latest win, to which she obliged.

“He’s easy to talk to,” Joan said in a confessional. “And I think we are at the point where we care about each other, so it feels good to me. It feels good to him.”

It’s certainly a promising sign for Joan and Jordan’s connection, but do the pair stick together to the very end?

Joan & Jordan’s Fate, According To Spoilers

According to Reality Steve, Jordan brings Joan to his hometown but is reportedly eliminated before overnights. Still, that’s quite an impressive run for a man who thought he made a terrible first impression!

Regardless of his outcome with Joan, friendship among the men is a big theme this season, and it seems that Jordan will be taking that away from the experience, writing on Instagram that “it was truly an incredible experience [and] not perfect by any means but like therapy camp for 60 year olds.”