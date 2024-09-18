The Golden Bachelor was a major hit for viewers. Even though it didn’t end in a forever match for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, it did prove that the fandom is excited to see different kinds of love stories on screen.

Now, all eyes are on Joan Vassos’ debut season of The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres Sept. 18. And in response to the success of the first Golden outing, ABC seemingly made a few tweaks that should make for a truly rewarding journey — both for Joan and for viewers. Here’s everything to know about The Golden Bachelorette filming timeline and locations.

Joan’s Season Had A Longer Filming Window

Last August, Gerry’s season filmed for approximately one month. But fans can look forward to a slightly calmer pace for Joan’s season, which, according to Reality Steve, began filming on June 20. This is supported by Joan’s Entertainment Tonight interview from Bachelor Mansion, which was filmed just before her season began.

Later, Reality Steve reported on Aug. 5 that Joan’s season had wrapped filming. This would mean her total production timeline spanned just over six weeks, which could give her a little more time and space to cultivate meaningful connections.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

That isn’t to say things were always relaxed. As Joan told Entertainment Weekly, “The days are long, and they go into nights. You start at 7 or 8 o’clock in the morning and sometimes we don’t get home until 2 a.m.” Fortunately, the busy schedule included days off — and on one such occasion, Joan opted to take a long nap by the Bachelor Mansion pool. “It was really nice,” she said.

Regarding locations, TV Insider reports that Joan’s season filmed in Disneyland and Las Vegas, to name a few outings.

Expect An Exciting Change For Hometowns

Gerry’s season set the precedent for the franchise’s Golden spin-offs to have three hometown dates, instead of the usual four. This was crushing for contestant Ellen Goltzer, a Bachelor Nation fan who was surprised by the change and sent home just before the pivotal week.

As ABC executive Robert Mills said at the time, the fourth slot was nixed due to the show’s one-hour format. However, Joan’s episodes will be 90 minutes long, and Reality Steve reports that there were four dates this season.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

The roomier schedule not only changes Golden tradition but will hopefully give Joan the chance to meet more families and decide which would blend best with her own brood.

“I would never want to leave my family,” Joan recently told People. “My kids and my grandkids all live really close to me and not being close to them all the time would not work for me. They’re the most important people in my life.”