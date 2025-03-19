Before joining Hulu’s Good American Family, Mark Duplass had some questions about the limited series inspired by the adoption of Natalia Grace, a child with a rare type of dwarfism.

“I really strongly believe, don’t put something out just because you can rip it from the headlines and make a buck,” the actor told the Los Angeles Times, adding that he asked himself: “Why are we making the show? What’s this about?”

Duplass was inspired to participate after conversations with showrunners Sarah Sutherland and Katie Robbins, who told the Times that the show focuses on themes such as bias, loyalty, and “the elusive nature of truth."

He plays Michael Barnett, who adopted Ukrainian-born Natalia in 2010 with his then-wife Kristine (Ellen Pompeo). The Indiana couple would later allege that Natalia was an adult “con artist,” accusing her of trying to harm the Barnetts. In recent years, however, Michael has changed his tune.

Family Fallout

The Barnetts — who divorced in 2014 — were both charged with neglect of a dependent in 2019, after prosecutors alleged they abandoned Natalia in Lafayette before moving to Canada.

Michael was acquitted in 2022, and Kristine’s charges were dropped the following year.

Michael’s Apology To Natalia

In 2023 — a decade after the Barnetts left Natalia — Michael had a conversation with his former adoptive daughter on the docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks.

“I had the same monster you did,” Michael claimed, referring to his ex-wife. “I was exceptionally controlled, and put down, and threatened, was minimalized. Anything that was who I was was ripped from me, and I was guided and instructed to be exactly what she wanted me to be.” (Kristine refuted those claims in a Facebook post.)

Throughout several emotionally charged sit-downs, Natalia asked Michael about her adoption and life in the Barnett household. Though she called Michael a “coward” who was “making up excuses,” their time together reached a surprising resolution.

After Michael apologized for not being strong enough to help Natalia and broke down in front of her, she told him, “Michael, I forgive you.”

She said that was “very hard” to do. While there’s more she wanted to hear from him, “At the end of the day, he apologized,” she said. “Everybody deserves peace in their life.”

After speaking with Michael after his 2022 acquittal, Indianapolis station WTHR noted that Michael sold his life rights to Hulu and planned to use the proceeds for his legal bills.