Grace Reiter is having a pretty big year. The comedian, who first found an audience on TikTok with absurdist sketches and recently on YouTube with parodies of The Hunger Games (with Twilight up next), has officially made the jump from the FYP to Saturday Night Live. But if you’re imagining a cinematic moment when the Wisconsin native got the call, think again.

“I was in LA, and there was a mix-up with the place I was staying,” Reiter, 25, tells Bustle. After a chaotic day of hotel mishaps, she got the call that she’d been cast on Saturday Night Live. But between the early morning, unexpected travel logistics, and sheer exhaustion, it was almost too much to process in the moment.

It wasn’t until the announcement went public on Sept. 16 and the congratulatory texts started rolling in that the magnitude of it all began to sink in. “I always think my life is The Truman Show, and at any point they’re going to be like, ‘OK, and cut! That was fun, wasn’t it?’” she says. “I think it’s real now.”

Now, a few shows into her SNL tenure, Reiter is already juggling live television, internet fame, and, apparently, a second, unexpected gig. “I think my part-time job is answering emails,” she says. She’s also taking on another very 2026 problem: Venmo ghosting.

Just in time for Halloween, the comedian has partnered with the mobile payment app as its official “Venmo Ghost Medium,” a crystal-ball-wielding psychic who helps people confront the friends, dates, and acquaintances who mysteriously disappear when it’s time to split the check. As part of the campaign, launching Oct. 28, people can share their own Venmo ghosting stories in the comments on Instagram for a chance to have outstanding requests covered by the company.

Venmo

And while she might be helping people recover their money, Reiter admits she’s not entirely innocent when it comes to the occasional unpaid request. Recently she saw her roommate’s two-month-old request in her Venmo. “I was like, ‘Oh, oops.’ So I have been that person for sure. Then I’m like, ‘OK, we do live together,’” she says, laughing. “‘You could also tell me.’ But that’s my bad.”

Below, Reiter talks about the TikTok trends she wants to resurrect, her chaotic voice notes, and why she could probably give a PowerPoint presentation on The Sims 3.

The Fast Follow With Grace Reiter

Are you the type to send a Venmo reminder, or do you suffer in silence?

I don’t even really do it. If it’s in your requests, I imagine you see it and ignore it for a reason. It’s there, and it won’t go away unless you decline it, but then you get notified anyway. Maybe money is hard to talk about. So I’m like, “Well, we’ll get to it.” They’ll pay me! They’ll pay me!

Do you ever snoop on other people’s Venmo transactions?

All the time. Honestly, I’ll have to scroll through my Venmo and see because I feel like people are always just lying about what they’re actually paying for because they know other people can see it.

Who’s your dream SNL host?

I said Jack Black and Melissa McCarthy before, but I’d love it if Jennifer Lawrence came on again.

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What’s one internet trend you desperately want to bring back?

Honestly, the duet feature was so prominent in 2020. People would do duet chains, or if their arm went off frame, the person on the other side would make the rest of their arm. There was so much comedy to be had with that feature. Nobody uses that anymore, and I think it’s because the algorithm doesn’t favor that type of video. I’d love to see people bring back duetting in a comedic way.

Or I would say, oh my gosh, the Mafia stuff in 2020. Everyone decided to dress up as Mob bosses, but it was like a YA romance Mob-boss kind of thing where they were just looking sexy and walking in place. They’d all duet and be like, “We’re the family, meet the family.” And I’m like, “This is just awesome. This is what we should be using the internet for.”

What’s the most used app on your phone?

I feel like mostly email and Google Calendar.

Are you a Notes app comedian, or do your best ideas live somewhere more chaotic?

Probably Notes app or voice memos, because my stream of consciousness is more like pacing and talking, and the only way to know if any of it is usable is to record it and listen back. That seems to be the most natural way for ideas to come out.

So are your voice notes quick thoughts or full-length sagas?

Oh, it’s rambling. It’s a podcast. It’s a complete waste of phone storage that never really gets looked at again. But it just makes me feel good knowing that if I want to go back to it, I can.

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What’s the last thing you Googled? No judgment.

An internet speed test, that Thanos quote where he’s watching the sunset in Avengers, a comedian, and then I think I was looking up the definition of “stoic.”

What’s a topic you could give an entire PowerPoint presentation on with zero preparation?

There was a time when I could give you a PowerPoint on Sims 3, go through each expansion pack, and tell you the different clothes and features. I was a big Simmer back in the day.

I also play Overwatch, and the characters have a lot of lore. So maybe a shipping chart of the characters in Overwatch — who ships to who. I could easily do that.

What’s your current internet rabbit hole?

The Atomic Twins on YouTube. I watch them react to Love Is Blind. When I’m eating food, that’s the YouTube video I’m putting on. Then I have this other guy I watch who recaps the episodes. So I’m getting double: I’m getting the clinical, just-the-facts take, and then a funny one.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.