Gracie Abrams is slowly letting fans in on her relationship with Paul Mescal. On Feb. 2, the singer celebrated the actor’s landmark 30th birthday by sharing rare photos of the two on social media, accompanied by some sweet words for her beau.

Taking to Instagram, Abrams posted an adorable tribute to both her boyfriend and her childhood best friend, Clementine, who both share the same birthday. “P❤️ Clemmy❤️ My whole heart!!!!!!!!! I love February 2… Happy birthday,” she wrote, with several more heart emojis. “I love you both more than words could ever describe. Thank you for making everything better.”

Along with several candid photos of her BFF, Abrams shared new photos of herself and Mescal, including some rare PDA shots. The slideshow includes a Polaroid strip with several kiss photos, a black-and-white snapshot of the two kissing in an empty stadium, and a smiley selfie of them glowing at a baseball game (complete with Boston Red Sox hats).

Gracie & Paul’s Dating History

Instagram / Gracie Abrams

The two were first linked in June 2024, when TMZ spotted them together in London. That October, Mescal was spotted at Abrams’ Secret of Us Tour in New York, before following her to Miami as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Abrams returned the favor the next month, supporting Mescal at the premiere after-party for Gladiator II, marking their first public appearance.

Abrams soft-launched her relationship with Mescal in June after months of dating rumors, sneaking in some snapshots with him in an Instagram slideshow of her experience at England’s Glastonbury Festival, including a sweet selfie of her cuddling with Mescal.

Despite the occasional Instagram sightings, Mescal made it clear to Rolling Stone when asked about his relationship that he intends to keep their love life private. “I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me,” he said in a September interview. “I don’t want to...this isn’t...I don’t really...umm...I want to protect those things fundamentally.”

Abrams feels similarly, telling Nylon in December 2024 that public interest in her dating life doesn’t faze her at all, and she’ll share only what she wants to. “That has nothing to do with me,” she said. “It doesn’t affect me.”