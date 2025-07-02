Gracie Abrams might have just gone Instagram official with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Mescal. On July 2, the 25-year-old singer shared a slideshow of photos and videos from her experience at Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom, which included some snapshots with the Oscar-nominated actor.

Within her post, Abrams shared a sweet selfie of her cuddling up next to Mescal, 29, on a picnic blanket during a calm moment of the festival, wearing the same outfit that she wore as Charli xcx’s “Apple girl” later that night. She also shared a group snapshot with Mescal and several other friends, including his Beatles biopic co-star Harris Dickinson and Dickinson’s pop star girlfriend, Rose Gray.

The two were spotted at the festival several times before Abrams’ post. The day prior, she shared a sweet video on her Instagram Story of her sitting atop Mescal’s shoulders while dancing at Olivia Rodrigo’s headlining set, as she performed “Friday I’m In Love” with The Cure’s Robert Smith.

Earlier in the weekend, Mescal’s Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones shared photos from Glastonbury, which included footage of her dancing to Abrams’ set at the festival. Naturally, Mescal was also in the audience to cheer on his rumored girlfriend.

Gracie & Paul’s History

The two were first linked in June 2024, when TMZ spotted them together in London, marking the first of many sightings of the duo over the summer. That October, Mescal was spotted watching Abrams’ Secret of Us Tour at Radio City Music Hall, before following her to Miami that weekend as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

They made their first public appearance in November at the premiere of Mescal’s film Gladiator II, where Abrams supported him at the after-party. The couple has yet to confirm their relationship publicly, and Mescal has made it clear that he has no plans to discuss his dating life anymore.

“The speculation has been kind of mad for the last x amount of years," he told GQ in October. “I’m not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life. How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it’s not public-obligated information.”