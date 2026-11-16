Music’s biggest night will be here before you know it. On Nov. 16, the Recording Academy announced the 2027 Grammy nominations — and while some of your favorite musicians had plenty to celebrate, others were left out of the conversation entirely.

Here’s a recap of the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2027 Grammy nominations.

Beyoncé Makes History

Beyhive, rejoice! Beyoncé’s “Morning Dew (Donk)” received a nod for Best R&B Solo Performance — making her the first artist ever to earn 100 Grammy nominations.

Harry Styles Misses Out

Harry Styles’ Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally did not receive any nominations.

Raye Leads The Night

Where the hell is Raye’s husband? She’s not quite sure — but her Grammy nods are right over here. The musician earned 11 nominations (including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope), making her the leader going into next year’s ceremony.

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Audrey Hobert’s Omission

After her breakout hit “Sue Me” off her debut album Who’s the Clown?, Audrey Hobert was considered a strong contender for the Best New Artist category — in fact, pundits wondered whether she and brother Malcolm Todd might both receive that coveted nod, which would be a first-of-its-kind sibling face-off for the Grammys. But ultimately, neither musician picked up a single nomination.

Well Done, Wicked!

Tragically, the phenomenon that was Wicked November is over — but at least the Grammys showed the movie musical some love. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande received a Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance nod for their stirring duet of “For Good.” Additionally, “No Place Like Home” was recognized in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, and the film’s soundtrack scored a nom as well.

More to come...