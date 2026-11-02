Taylor Swift is going back to when she and her longtime BFF Abigail Anderson were “Fifteen” — except they still do this thing today. On Nov. 1, the singer opened up about their friendship during a Q&A with Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton in New York, saying it was one reason she connected so strongly with the film, which led her to write “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the sequel.

When Stanton explained the importance of “finding someone who’s the same genre of weird and silly as you are,” Swift said Bonnie and Blaze’s story in the film reminded her of how she became friends with Anderson, and revealed that they communicate through Napoleon Dynamite impressions.

“When I moved to Nashville when I was 14, you know, you’re the new kid in school, and you’re like, ‘Who should I be friends with? These girls are cool, these are nice girls,’” she explained. “But there was one girl named Abigail — and she even has curly hair, too, like Blaze — and the two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in Napoleon Dynamite voices.”

Swift then demonstrated her impression of Jon Heder’s iconic character, as seen in fan videos from the event. “What are you doing? I don’t know, what are you doing today? Oh, are you playing with your cute kid? Yeah, I am, what’s the problem with that?” she improvised, noting, “We still do this — and it’s something our husbands have to put up with.” I’m sure Travis Kelce doesn’t mind.

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“When you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange, little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film,” she said.

As she explained, Swift and Anderson became best friends in high school, but their friendship has continued long after graduation. Anderson has made cameos in music videos like “Picture to Burn,” “I'm Only Me When I'm with You,” “New Romantics,” and “Fifteen,” the latter of which mentions her directly, with Swift singing about both of them crying over a guy that broke Anderson’s heart.

Anderson was Swift’s date to the 2015 Grammy Awards, and Swift was Anderson’s bridesmaid in her wedding to ex-husband Matt Lucier. When Anderson announced her pregnancy with her current husband, Charles Berard, in 2024, she cleverly quoted a line from Swift’s song, “But Daddy I Love Him,” writing, “I'm having his babyyyy…”

The next year, Swift wrote Anderson into one of her songs again, remembering a phone call about an old friend’s death on “Ruin the Friendship.” And while the singer didn’t have a bridal party aside from her brother Austin serving as “man of honor,” Anderson still attended her wedding to Kelce at New York’s Madison Square Garden in July.