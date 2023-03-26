There’s been a lot of talk about Grey’s Anatomy ending in recent years, and it’s only grown louder since the series said goodbye to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey herself in Season 19. Yet, year after year, ABC’s hit medical drama proves that it, like the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, is resilient. True to form, more episodes are coming into 2024.

ABC announced Grey’s Anatomy’s renewal for Season 20 on Friday, March 24. With the new season come key changes, including at the top. Showrunner Krista Vernoff, who took over from series creator Shonda Rhimes at the beginning of Season 14, is handing over the reins at the end of Season 19. Her successor is executive producer Meg Marinis, who has spent more than a decade working on the series already, per Variety. She started as a writer’s production assistant in Season 3 and has climbed the ranks.

Months before announcing her exit in January, Vernoff shared her belief that Grey’s Anatomy could withstand big changes, even losing Pompeo. “I believe that we’ve got a show here with a lot of amazing characters that our fans love,” she told Variety in October. “And this new class of interns is really exciting.”

Below, read everything to know about Grey’s Anatomy Season 20.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Premiere Date

New Grey’s Anatomy seasons almost always premiere on the last Thursday of September. This past fall, however, the first episode dropped on the first Thursday in October. ABC will give fans the Season 20 specifics as the big day gets closer, but we’d guess the likeliest premiere date is either Sept. 28 or Oct. 5.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Cast

Season 19 saw the departure of Meredith Grey and will bid goodbye to her half-sister Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCleary), too. Still at Grey Sloan, though, are original cast members Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber). Meanwhile, several cast members’ contracts are reportedly due to run out this season, meaning it’s possible more characters could leave. Deadline reports that Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd) would need new deals to continue.

Of course, Grey’s Anatomy brought in new blood in Season 19. A new crop of interns arrived, including Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffith), Harry Shum Jr. (Benson Kwan), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin), Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), and Niko Terho (Lucas Adams). Some or all could continue their tenure at Grey Sloan.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Plot

There’s still more Season 19 to get through, but with the new group of interns, we expect to see them learn and grow as their predecessors have, both personally and professionally. Along the way, there’s bound to be the usual drama, and let’s not forget to brace ourselves for the inevitable disasters. You never know when the next catastrophe will strike Grey Sloan.

This post will be updated as more Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 details become available.