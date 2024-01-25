Griselda Blanco's Surviving Son Spoke Out Against The Netflix Series

Netflix’s Griselda may come from the team that made Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, but it stands out in a few key ways. It highlights a notorious drug lord who was not only a woman but a mother to four young sons during the rise of her cocaine empire in 1970s and ‘80s Miami.

This partly drew Sofía Vergara to the series, where she stars and serves as executive producer. “I am Colombian. I am a mother. I’m an immigrant. I was fascinated, because I grew up in Colombia in this era, and I never heard about a woman that was a head of a cartel,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Unsurprisingly, Blanco’s four sons — Dixon, Osvaldo, Uber, and Michael Corleone — were all affected by their mother’s life of crime.

How Griselda’s Kids Were Impacted

In Griselda’s final episode, Blanco is informed that her three eldest sons, Dixon, Osvaldo, and Uber, were killed. Netflix has clarified that the limited series is a fictional dramatization, but there is truth to their fates. The Washington Post reported on Osvaldo’s murder in a nightclub at the age of 25 years old.

The outlet also noted that he and Dixon were in prison together, at one point, for drug charges. In 2020, her youngest son, Michael, gave an interview to The Mirror, which reported that all three of the eldest Blanco brothers were murdered.

Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Michael told The Mirror he lived as a “teenage capo” and did ultimately serve probation for drug charges, documented in the VH1 reality series Cartel Crew. The series, which ran from 2019 to 2021, followed Michael as he reckoned with childhood trauma and his hopes for the future.

His mother’s death in 2012 made him realize it was time to “cut all generational curses,” Michael told The Mirror. “Even right now it brings tears to my eyes because I was with my boys when I got that phone call,” he said. “I was teaching my youngest one how to swim. ‘I said, ‘I’m not going to let these kids live the life that I lived.’”

A “Disappointing” Development

Michael told The Mirror he “will forever be humble and apologetic” for the drug war. At the same time, his Instagram bio states that he’s the “proud son” of Griselda Blanco, and he recently penned a book, My Mother, The Godmother, and the True Story of Michael Corleone Blanco.

He also responded to the new Netflix series by filing a lawsuit against the streamer and Latin World Entertainment (Vergara’s production company), Entertainment Tonight reports. In a statement provided to the outlet, Michael alleges that the defendants approached him “to gain his work, perspective, and insight to only turn around and act like he does not exist, in an apparent attempt to reap their own profits.”

The statement says it’s “disappointing” that Griselda allegedly used Michael’s work and “nonpublic details of his mother’s wife” without permission.