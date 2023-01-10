The world’s richest dog is worth more than $400 million — but his path to wealth wasn’t as wholesome as you’d expect from a German shepherd. On Jan. 10, Netflix released the first trailer for Gunther’s Millions. The docuseries tells the surprisingly twisted story about how Gunther VI amassed his fortune, which includes properties in Italy, a yacht, and Madonna’s former Miami mansion. The trailer includes huge twists about the truth behind this rich dog, because nothing pure is ever what it seems. Obviously, humans are to blame.

Upon her 1992 death, German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein left her $80 million fortune to her beloved German shepherd, Gunther III, which was then passed to his son and so forth. Throughout the decades, Gunther VI’s estate has been able to expand through smart investments, giving him a net worth of $400-500 million. However, his financial growth has come with complications. The trailer shows how people in Gunther’s circle took advantage of his wealth, with a pop band managed by the dog (yes, really) turning into something much more sinister. And that’s just the start. The teaser ends with a mysterious Gunther tattoo and someone out-of-nowhere claiming: “The dogs were cloned.”

“For the last three decades, the dog’s riches have been built into a vast empire across two continents, including luxurious mansions, a glamorous entourage, and even a pop music group,” Netflix teases in its description. “But as any good pup can tell you, it’s always worth digging a little deeper.”

Gunther is not just the world’s richest dog — he’s the richest pet, period. According to AllAboutCats, who assembled a Forbes-style list of the world’s richest pets, the dog even beats out Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson, who is worth an impressive $97 million, but his level of wealth is closer to her owner’s net worth of $570 million. Swift would only be left with around $70 million if she adopted Gunther. That said, his portfolio of Italian mansions might help soothe the financial blow.

Gunther’s Millions starts streaming on Netflix on Feb. 1.