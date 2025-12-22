Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t afraid of critics. In a Bustle-exclusive video, the Marty Supreme star reacts to viral Letterboxd reviews of her own iconic films, from her breakout film Emma to her Oscar-winning turn in Shakespeare in Love.

But first, she reported what we missed on Glee, reading a particularly hilarious tweet about her character, lovable substitute teacher Holly Holliday. “Nobody is ‘born gay.’ You have to wait until Gwyneth Paltrow comes to your school and makes you sing Fleetwood Mac with your best friend to realize your true feelings,” Paltrow read aloud, laughing.

The actor admitted she knew nothing about the show, but her brother Jake encouraged her to take the guest-starring role. “I was living in London at the time, so I had never heard of Glee, but it was this big hit in America,” she said. “I couldn’t believe how fast TV goes compared to movies. We would shoot a whole musical number after lunch. In a movie, that would take two weeks.”

Gwyneth’s Criticism Of Criticism

Paltrow went on to read comments about her films and characters, from Iron Man (“The way Pepper did that last action sequence in open-toed platform Louboutins!”) to Emma (“Emma be like: reporting live from another bitch’s business!”). For Shakespeare in Love, a viewer asked, “Why did nobody tell me that Gwyneth Paltrow was a drag king for half of this?” That got a chuckle out of her.

Fans were particularly enthused by her 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley. “Every actor in this movie is the hottest they and any human being have ever been,” one fan wrote, leading her to recall a moment with her co-star Jude Law. “We were shooting that scene where we swim to shore, and we come out all tan,” she said. “Jude turns to me, and he goes, ‘You know, we don’t even look this good.’”

However, Paltrow felt particularly strong about reviews for her 1998 film, Great Expectations. When one fan wrote, “If I was to be a specific kind of woman, it would be her,” she noted, “She’s not that great. She’s a little sociopathic, but OK.” When another fan said it featured Paltrow and her co-star Ethan Hawke “at their peak,” she quipped, “Thanks for saying I peaked at friggin’ 24.”

Of course, Paltrow couldn’t leave without leaving a review for her latest film, Marty Supreme, hailing it as a “wholly original, breathless study of amorality into morality.” Given that it marks her first film in over six years, it seems worth the wait.