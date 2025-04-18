Her new film, Sinners, may be a vampire horror movie, but in real life, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship timeline is all romance.

The actor and Buffalo Bills quarterback got engaged in November and have quickly become one of the NFL’s buzziest pairings.

“I have been given a very warm welcome,” Steinfeld recently told Jimmy Fallon of her time in Buffalo, New York. “The people are incredible. It’s such a wonderful, wonderful place. I love it so much.”

When it comes to sharing details about their relationship, these two tend to keep things pretty low-key. But if you need a refresher on their biggest moments together so far — from their earliest outings to their dreamy beach proposal — read on.

May 2023: Their Dating Debut

Steinfeld and Allen were first spotted together in May 2023, during a night out in New York City. By the end of the month, a source told People the couple was “new” and “having fun.”

September 2023: A Family Outing

At the start of the 2023 NFL season, Steinfeld joined the star quarterback’s mom, Lavonne Allen, for a trip to Bills-themed boutique Leveled Up Buffalo.

July 2024: Instagram Official

The pair made their social media debut in July 2024, when Allen posted a photo dump that included a romantic moment between the couple in Paris.

November 2024: Engaged On The Beach

Steinfeld and Allen got engaged on the beach on Nov. 22, announcing it with a sweet snap of the moment.

“We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical,” Steinfeld later shared with Who What Wear.

February 2025: Their 1st Red Carpet

Despite dating for nearly two years at this point, it wasn’t until 2025’s NFL Honors that the couple stepped out on the red carpet for the first time, when the quarterback won the Most Valuable Player award.

Allen revealed that Steinfeld helped him look his best for the special occasion. “She’s going to say it was me, but if she thinks I look good, I think I look good, and this is what she thought I looked good in, too,” he told AP.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The same month, in her Who What Wear interview, Steinfeld opened up about protecting her relationship from the public eye. “When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn’t,” she said. “It just makes things extra special, and it’s just for you.”

March 2025: Wedding Plans?

While promoting her new film Sinners, Steinfeld was asked about planning her wedding, but it sounds like she’s not rushing to nail down her nuptials.

“We are in the middle of a press tour,” she told Extra, adding that she was “focused on that” for the time being.