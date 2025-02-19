Hailee Steinfeld Shared Details Of Josh Allen’s “Magical” Proposal

All eyes have been on one particularly famous NFL couple in recent years, letting Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen quietly enjoy their love story. The actor and the Buffalo Bills quarterback got engaged in November, after a romantic, candle-filled proposal. In Steinfeld’s February cover interview for Who What Wear, she gave a rare look inside their relationship, divulging how Allen made their engagement special.

All-Pro Proposal

Allen popped the question on Nov. 22, then waited a week to announce their big milestone on social media. To reveal their engagement, the NFL star posted a photo of him down on one knee as Steinfeld bent to kiss him, alongside countless candles and a stunning flower arch. She admitted to Who What Wear that she blacked out during the proposal but still remembers the day as her best ever.

“We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That’s the word,” Steinfeld said.

The Bumblebee star was hoping for a surprise proposal and said she’d told her girlfriends, “I just don’t want to know.” Allen delivered. He managed not to tip her off at all, even when he got her to dress up a bit that day, she shared.

“I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?’” she said.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Lead-Up

Allen previously shared his perspective on their special day, recounting it for Steinfeld and her Beau Society newsletter. He admitted he was “very nervous” and was particularly worried about being able to pull off the surprise.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” he told her. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you.”

Unlike Steinfeld, the NFL star does remember his actual proposal. “I said I couldn’t wait any longer,” Allen recalled. “I said I can’t wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

The couple had been together for about a year-and-a-half when he proposed. They were first publicly linked in May 2023 after being photographed together in New York City. Both Steinfeld and Allen kept quiet about their relationship status in the aftermath; they waited until July 2024 to finally go Instagram official.

Steinfeld explained to Who What Wear why they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, saying, “When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn’t. It just makes things extra special, and it’s just for you.”

After their engagement in December, the couple appeared on their first red carpet together as Steinfeld supported Allen at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6. When he won the MVP award, he thanked her in his speech.

“To my fiancée, Hailee, you’ve been my rock,” he said. “You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.”