Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s 5 Sweetest Moments After His AFC Win

Taylor Swift celebrated her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s victory at the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26 with some very sweet PDA. For Swifties that don’t speak football, this means the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, aiming for a record-setting third consecutive win.

Swift was naturally in attendance for the very important game, bringing along her parents and watching from Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium with his mom, Donna. They were later joined by Kelce’s retired NFL brother Jason, who started his day hyping up his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play against the Chiefs at the Super Bowl.

While it’s not confirmed whether Swift will support Kelce at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, her attendance is expected. Unlike last year, when the singer had to fly to Las Vegas between Eras Tour shows in Japan and Australia to make the Super Bowl, nothing else on her schedule may get in the way.

After the Chiefs won the AFC championship, the singer headed down to the field along with Donna to celebrate them making it to the Super Bowl. The couple had some adorable PDA moments that made shippers everywhere swoon. Here are the sweetest Tayvis moments during the game.

Taylor’s Cheering

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift was extra-spirited for this game, cheering on Kelce and the Chiefs the whole time. After they scored a touchdown, she embraced her and Kelce’s mothers in a group hug, making for a Hallmark-worthy moment.

Taylor & Travis’ Hug

Perry Knotts/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After the Chiefs scored their winning touchdown, Swift left her suite and went down to the field to give Kelce the biggest hug ever. “The Alchemy” wasn’t playing in the background, but it was absolutely playing in Swifties’ minds.

Their Victory Kiss

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift also planted a big kiss on Kelce’s lips in celebration of his big win, which probably made her feel “So High School.”

Travis’ Karaoke

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift watched as Kelce gave his first postgame interview, which he ended by singing some lines from KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Get Down Tonight.” Swift, who smirked, seemingly said “I knew it” to her friend Brittany Mahomes before continuing to cheer him on.

Travis’ Instagram Like

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After their victory, the Chiefs’ Instagram account shared a slideshow of the players posing with their families and loved ones, captioning the post, “WHO WE DO IT FOR ❤️.” This included a sweet photo of Kelce and Swift celebrating on the fields. Naturally, Kelce “liked” the Instagram post.