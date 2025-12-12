Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting their first child together. Steinfeld announced her pregnancy news in a special video in her Beau Society newsletter on Dec. 12.

A Sweet Snow Day

In honor of her 29th birthday the day before, Steinfeld listed 29 moments she loved from the past year — including items like “crushing” her homemade Thanksgiving cheesecake, the phenomenon that is Sinners, and being introduced as “Mr. and Mrs. Allen” at her wedding to the Buffalo Bills quarterback in May.

No. 29 on the list was simply, “This video...” followed by a clip of Allen kissing Steinfeld’s baby bump on a snowy day. The couple had fun playing around the cozy winter landscape, and held hands as they admired a teeny snowman — a cute stand-in for the little one on the way.

“How lucky are we that we get to grow older? 28 was wild, beautiful, humbling, and full of the kind of moments that sneak up and change you quietly,” Steinfeld wrote in a brief letter accompanying her big news. “This year, I’ve been reminded of how precious life is. I’ve surprised myself in a thousand different ways.”

Later, she noted that she’s stepping into her next year “a softer, stronger version of myself.”

Inside Steinfeld & Allen’s Married Life

In her Bustle cover story this November, Steinfeld offered a moving glimpse into life with Allen.

“That inner peace that you have, that rock, that solid, consistent part of your life is indescribable. I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it’s the greatest thing in the world,” she said. “Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I’ve always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him.”

In the same chat, she confirmed that kids were “of course” on her mind.

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate performer also recently pondered the idea of “having it all” in a Beau Society letter this October. “Maybe it’s my age, the fact that I just got married, or the nature of my career, but for whatever reason, this question all of a sudden feels incredibly relevant,” she wrote. “I’d say it just keeps popping up, but if I’m honest, I keep bringing it up in conversations.”

In exploring the “sticky” question, she arrived at a hopeful conclusion. “What if we validated ourselves by answering our own big questions with positivity, optimism, and compassion, and I don’t know, trust?” she wondered. “I’m very much working on this in real time, but I know that life is long. I’m young. You’re young. We have time to figure out if we can have it all — and what the heck that even means.”