In an emotional social media statement, Hailey Bieber shared that she has experienced some of the “saddest” and “hardest moments” of her adult life in 2023. In a heartfelt Instagram Story uploaded on April 20, Bieber spoke of feeling emotionally “fragile” and encouraged her millions of followers to be kind to one another.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” she wrote. “I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

In a second Instagram Story, Bieber concluded: “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

The statement arrives amid the model’s reported drama involving Selena Gomez, which began earlier in 2023 when speculation of a feud between the pair went into overdrive on TikTok and Twitter.

In March, Gomez took to social media to call out fans who had harrassed Bieber online, writing: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Meanwhile, Bieber’s Instagram message also comes just weeks after she marked the one-year anniversary of her “life-changing” mini-stroke.

“Can’t believe it’s been 1 year since I suffered a mini-stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis,” Bieber wrote in a March 10 Instagram story. “Given that it’s the 1-year mark from such a life-changing event, I wanted to share all the information I’ve learned about PFO and share resources to donate.”