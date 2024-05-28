Halle Berry is reflecting on one of her earliest movie roles. On May 27, the actor celebrated the 30th anniversary of 1994’s The Flintstones, noting that her role in the live-action adaptation was significant for Black women in Hollywood.

“Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but, you know, The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture,” Berry said in an Instagram reel, during which she watched clips from the movie for the first time in two decades. “I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women especially.”

The Oscar winner added that, while the movie was “over the top and campy,” she was aware at the time of filming “how important this little part in this big movie actually would be.”

Based on the original 1960s cartoon, the 1994 comedy follows the hijinks of two families in the prehistoric town of Bedrock, the Flintstones and the Rubbles. The film received a mixed response from critics but was a big hit with audiences, earning more than $340 million at the global box office.

Berry played the seductive secretary Sharon Stone in the film, starring opposite John Goodman, Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins, Rosie O’Donnell, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Halle Berry as Sharon Stone in The Flintstones. 'The Flintstones' / Universal Pictures

The real Sharon Stone was reportedly set to play Berry’s same-named character. However, Stone dropped out of the movie due to scheduling issues. The Flintstones also starred the late Elizabeth Taylor as mother-in-law Pearl Slaghoople, which became her final movie role.

On Instagram, Berry also thanked followers for celebrating the movie’s 30-year anniversary, writing in a caption, “You guys message me every year about The Flintstones film ... Love you all for loving Miss Stone all this time.”

Fans also praised Berry’s role in the 1994 comedy in the comments section. “Having a Black girl in Bedrock mattered,” one user wrote. “You have always been a leader in bringing diversity to film. Thank you.”