Halsey Announced Her Pregnancy In The Most Ethereal Way

Surprise, indeed. Singer-songwriter Halsey just announced that she is pregnant. The artist shared the baby news alongside a series of photos shot by photographer Sam Dameshek on Instagram on Jan. 27. Her protruding belly is front and center in the snapshots, which take place in front of an ethereal tarp in a pastel gray and purple. Halsey captioned the Instagram post, "surprise!" with a baby, milk bottle, and rainbow emoji.

Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, has not shared further details about the pregnancy at this time, but she tagged Alev Aydin, a writer and producer, on her baby bump in the photo. Bustle has reached out to Halsey's reps for confirmation that Aydin is the father, and will update this article when we hear back. The singer was previously linked to musician Yungblud and actor Evan Peters.

The baby news comes after Halsey had to shut down down pregnancy rumors in November 2019. She and Peters were photographed touching her belly during a public outing, but Halsey took to Twitter shortly after to declare, "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes." She added in a follow-up tweet, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes.”

Bustle can confirm that this time around, it is not pancakes. Halsey, who has detailed her experiences with endometriosis, a reproductive disorder that makes it difficult to get pregnant, has long been vocal about her reproductive health challenges. She opened up about the "demoralizing" miscarriage she experienced in an interview with The Guardian in February 2020. "It's the most inadequate I've ever felt," Halsey said. "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do, then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing."

