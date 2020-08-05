Hannah Ann Sluss Was Spotted On The Bachelorette Set, But It's Not What You Think

There’s never a dull moment in the world of Bachelor Nation. Amid reports that Tayshia Adams might replace Clare Crawley in the upcoming Season 16 of Bachelorette, former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss was spotted on the Bachelorette set at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California, on Aug. 4 — large suitcase in tow — according to Us Weekly. This, of course, sent Bachelor Nation into a tizzy after a week riddled with big changes. So, is Hannah Ann joining the new season as a new lead instead of Tayshia?

Given her chaotic Bachelor journey, fans couldn’t help but speculate over whether Hannah, too, would join the new season in some capacity. The theory grew further when a source told Us Weekly that this season “is so off the wall” that practically “anything and everything is on the table.” The source added, “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

However, it seems that Hannah Ann is not on board to take over Clare's season just yet. E! News reported on Aug. 5 that Hannah Ann is just there for support. "Becca Kufrin and Hannah Ann Sluss are there as friends," a source told E! News. "It's now transitioning into a regular Bachelorette season and they are there to lend support." The source maintained that Becca, a former Bachelorette, and Hannah Ann, who famously got engaged to Peter Weber at the end of Bachelor Season 24, only to break up with her fiancé after he admitted to having feelings for his runner up, will appear in no more than just one episode. It's become common in past seasons of The Bachelorette for past contestants come on to offer the lead advice and guidance. Of course, this time, because of coronavirus, both Becca and Hannah Ann will need to quarantine before they can film, which could explain the big suitcase.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, it seems like Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tayshia is still on track to replace Clare in the upcoming season. The reported switch comes after Clare refused to shoot the rest of the season because she’s already fallen in love with one of the contestants, Dale Moss, a former NFL player, and did not want to continue to lead the other men on. Deadline reported on Aug. 3 that rather than starting the entire process over, Clare’s departure will be incorporated into the season, which would then make way for Tayshia’s introduction. And Tayshia stepping in will, apparently, open the door for Hannah Ann's triumphant return to the franchise.

Yeah, it's a lot.