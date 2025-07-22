Considering that a Dawson’s Creek revival is unlikely to happen, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are giving us the next best thing. The former co-stars are working together again, and their current project, Happy Hours, is a movie trilogy. After they were seen filming the first installment in New York on July 21, Holmes posted on social media about their collaboration and called it “a testament to friendship.”

Holmes is writing, directing, and starring in Happy Hours, and she and Jackson are joined by several people who are special to her. “I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS,” she wrote in part on Instagram on July 21. She later teased, “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make.”

What can we expect from the trilogy? Here’s everything to know about Happy Hours, including details about its release date, cast, and plot.

What Is Happy Hours About?

Holmes called Happy Hours “a love story” in her July 21 Instagram post. That same day, Deadline reported that it is about two people with a romantic past who reconnect and navigate their relationship while dealing with challenges related to their work, family responsibilities, and life in general. It’s billed as a dramedy.

Holmes and Jackson on the Happy Hours set Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Noteworthy is the fact that Holmes and Jackson dated on- and off-screen during their Dawson’s Creek days. They met while starring as Joey Potter and Pacey Witter, respectively, and were together in 1997, before their characters’ relationship turned romantic in Season 3.

During a Rolling Stone interview for a September 1998 cover story, Holmes addressed her dating life without naming names, saying (via Us Weekly), “I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year, I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable.”

After clarifying that the relationship was over, she said, “I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of my best friends. It’s weird, it’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now.”

More recently, in April, Jackson appeared on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast and described their friendship today as “very close.” Though he said they haven’t always stayed in touch regularly, “there’s always that ‘I know you know’” when they’re together.

Holmes and Jackson in a Dawson’s Creek promotional photo Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Who Else Is In The Happy Hours Cast?

In addition to Holmes and Jackson, the Happy Hours cast includes Constance Wu, Mary Louise Parker, Donald Webber Jr., John McGinty, Joe Tippett, Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson, and Jack Martin, per Deadline.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to bring this story to life and to be reunited with my brilliant friend, and brilliant director/writer @katieholmes,” Webber wrote in part on Instagram on July 21, posting the Deadline article about the project.

McGinty did the same, writing, “having a blast with this one! Such a special group…”

When Will The Happy Hours Movies Be Released?

There haven’t been any clues as to when the Happy Hours films will debut. However, Deadline did report that the second and third movies will shoot “closely after” the first. Stay tuned.