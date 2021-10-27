Happy Valley Is Returning For A Third & Final Season

The BBC has announced that crime drama Happy Valley will return for a third and final season after a five year hiatus, with Sarah Lancashire back in the starring role as Catherine Cawood. Six new episodes of the show have been written, with filming due to start in early 2022. It will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on AMC+ in the U.S and Canada.

Happy Valley originally aired in 2014 and 2016. Both series were written by Sally Wainwright and proved popular with critics and viewers alike. The show won a several BAFTAs and its second series attracted a viewership of 9.3 million people, per the BBC.

In a statement about the new series, Wainwright said: “I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood (Lancashire) and her family and colleagues for the final instalment of the Happy Valley trilogy.”

So as fans wait for the new episodes to arrive, here’s what can expect from Season 3.

What Is The Plot Of Happy Valley Season 3?

Per a BBC synopsis, the new series will see Sergeant Cawood get stuck into a gangland murder case after finding the remains of a body in a reservoir. But of course, the show’s villain is never far away from the action, as the synopsis explains that the discovery “sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads [Catherine] straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.”

While Catherine may have done her best to keep her grandson well away from his father in Series 1 and 2, Ryan is now 16 and “has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.”

We also find Catherine “on the cusp of retirement” but “still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them.” Classic Happy Valley, then.

Who Will Be In The Happy Valley Season 3 Cast?

It has been confirmed that Sarah Lancashire will be reprising her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, while James Norton will return to play Tommy Lee Royce.

Additionally, Siobhan Finneran will be back as Clare Cartwright. Further casting announcements will be made soon.

In a statement Norton said of his return: “To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, 6 years ago.”

Meanwhile, Finneran said: “I’m so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: ‘Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley???’ with a resounding ‘Yes there is.’”

When Will Happy Valley Season 3 Air?

BBC has yet to announce an air date for Happy Valley Season 3, but filming is set to begin in early 2022 in West Yorkshire. That means the earliest fans can likely expect episodes is late 2022, early 2023.

How To Watch Happy Valley Season 1 and 2

If you’ve never seen Happy Valley before or need a bit of a refresher before Season 3, the first two series are available to wait in full on BBC iPlayer (or on AMC+ in the U.S and Canada).