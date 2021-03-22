Two weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their interview on CBS, people are still discussing what was said. On March 22, the General Register Office told the Sun that they didn’t get married in secret three days before the public ceremony.

One of the many revelations to come out of Prince Harry and Meghan’s conversation with Winfrey was that they had a private, backyard ceremony with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. A former chief clerk at the Faculty Office told the Sun that their wedding certificate disproves this and they’re "obviously confused."

Stephen Borton spoke to the Sun about the reports that the couple had a private ceremony before getting married in front of the world in May 2018. “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on May 19, 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law,” he told the publication.

Borton outlined that “they couldn’t have got married in the grounds of Nottingham Cottage as it is not an authorised venue and there were not enough witnesses present. You cannot be married with just three people. It’s not a valid ceremony.”

During their interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan said that they were already married three days before the televised wedding. The couple said, “we called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.” They said that they had their vows framed.

The Sun obtained a copy of Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding certificate and Borton explained, “what I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop — or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal."