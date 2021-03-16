Prince Harry & The Royal Family's Talks About The Oprah Interview “Were Not Productive”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey featured revealing discussions about the couple’s experiences with racism and mistreatment during their time as working members of the royal family. The couple even spoke about a disheartening conversation allegedly had by other family members regarding their son Archie’s skin color prior to his birth. On March 16, Gayle King revealed on CBS This Morning that Harry has now spoken to his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles for the first time since the interview, though their conversations haven’t accomplished much yet.

“Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling. And it's true, Harry has talked to his brother, and he has talked to his father too,” detailed King. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.” She continued, noting that “no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time.”

"I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant," added King, explaining that she thinks it will “be hard to move forward” until the racism is acknowledged. “But they both want to move forward with this, and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family.”

Asked about the family’s alleged comments about Archie’s skin color during a March 12 outing, Prince William told a reporter, “We are very much not a racist family.” At the time, he also noted that he hadn’t spoken to his brother about the interview.

The conversation between Prince Harry and his family is especially notable considering he told Winfrey that there was a period of time when Prince Charles didn’t answer his calls. “There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain is like. And Archie's his grandson,” he said. “Of course, I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”