Yesterday (May 6) was Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s second birthday, and we were all waiting to see just how his family would celebrate it. Along with sweet messages and well wishes from the extended Royal Family and fans around the world, parents Harry and Meghan marked Archie’s birthday in a truly meaningful way. The couple put out a statement on their website asking for well-wishers to donate to a special cause if they wished to in Archie’s honour.

The charity in question was Gavi, a vaccine alliance that works in partnership with Global Citizen to fight for vaccine equity and ensure people all across the world have access to the COVID jab.

In a post titled Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie’s Birthday on the Archewell website (which was accompanied by a cute, unseen picture of the toddler from behind), Harry and Meghan wrote:

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

They then continued: “This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries.

“While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start.”

The post then asks well-wishers to donate just $5 (about £3.60), which “can cover the cost of a dose for someone in need.”

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday,” the post finished.

As well as this important public celebration of Archie’s second birthday, other members of the Royal Family yesterday shared their well wishes on social media. The official Royal Family account (which represents The Queen), along with Prince Charles’ and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s pages all shared birthday messages with cute snaps of Archie.