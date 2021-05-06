The Queen, Prince Charles, & More Share Messages For Archie's 2nd Birthday

Two years ago today Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor into the world, and members of the royal family have been wishing Archie a happy birthday on social media. Sadly there are no new images of the now two year old, but the official photographs shared for his birthday bring back a lot of memories.

Starting off with the official Royal Family’s Instagram account, the Queen wished her great-grandson “A very happy 2nd birthday” with an official image of Meghan and Harry with baby Archie a few days after he was born.

Prince Charles also shared birthday cheer for his grandson with a photograph at Archie’s christening. Archie’s aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared another beautiful picture from the christening, which includes Meghan’s mum and Princess Diana’s sisters.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t on social media anymore, there hasn’t really been a chance to see new photos of Archie. However, a never-before-seen home video was shown during the Oprah interview, which saw a toddling Archie playing on the beach with Harry near their home.

“This year has been crazy for everybody,” Harry said over the video. “But to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family, and with the dogs and go on hikes or go to the beach which is so close, all of these things are... the highlight [for me].”

The couple also shared a little insight into how Archie is growing as a toddler, with Meghan describing him as being “on a roll” and Harry adding that “whenever anybody leaves the house he says ‘drive safe!’” Absolutely adorable.

It was announced yesterday that Meghan will be publishing a children’s booked called The Bench, which was inspired by the relationship between Harry and Archie.