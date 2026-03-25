Hagrid Is The Breakout Star Of The New Harry Potter TV Show Trailer

Wizards, report to Platform 9¾. The first official trailer for the highly anticipated Harry Potter series is finally here. On March 25, HBO Max announced that the debut season of the decade-long project, formally titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will premiere Dec. 25, 2026 — and the teaser is an early Christmas gift.

A Magical First Look

Nearly 25 years after the original first installment, fans are soon to be whisked back into the wizarding world of Hogwarts. While the reboot features a new cast, the magic of the original series hasn’t gone anywhere.

The trailer begins with Harry, played by Dominic McLaughlin, living with the miserable Dursley family at 4 Privet Drive. Things aren’t looking too bright for the Boy Who Lived, who faces school bullies and cruel words from his Aunt Petunia (Bel Powley) — that is, until he receives a mysterious letter.

Soon, Harry is collected by Nick Frost’s Hagrid, and the wizard and the gentle giant are on their way to Hogwarts. Fans of the books and movies alike are fed a Great Hall-worthy meal of details: Harry’s first glimpse of Ron (Alastair Stout)! The Nimbus 3000 Quidditch broom! Large, loveable Hagrid making snow angels! What more could a Muggle ask for?

Hogwarts’ Freshman Class

The teaser offers a glimpse of the Hogwarts student body and its esteemed professors. Harry and Ron are joined by curly-haired Hermione, played by Arabella Stanton, and face off against the Lox Pratt’s Draco Malfoy. Meanwhile, John Lithgow’s Albus Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu’s Severus Snape make blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearances, as does Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

While most of the original cast is not set to return to the new adaptation, some have still expressed their support for the up-and-comers shouldering their iconic roles — including Harry himself, Daniel Radcliffe. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the actor shared that he exchanged letters with McLaughlin, who will be stepping into his wizard robes.

“I don’t want to be a specter in the life of these children at all,” Radcliffe said. “I just wanted to write to him and say, ‘I hope you have the best time and an even better time than I did. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better one.’”