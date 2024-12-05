As pre-production continues on HBO’s new Harry Potter TV series, cast rumors abound. But fans might be one step closer to finding out who will play Professor Severus Snape, one of the franchise’s most pivotal (and enigmatic) wizards.

As first shared by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is reportedly “circling” Paapa Essiedu to play Snape in the new series. The outlet cited sources who claimed that Essiedu has been offered the part (which was famously originated by Alan Rickman), but explained that the status of negotiations is unclear.

In a statement to the Reporter, HBO said: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Still, it’s an exciting possibility. Essiedu received a slew of award nominations — including an Emmy nod — for his turn as Kwame in Michaela Coel’s critically acclaimed series, I May Destroy You. While his role on the show may not seem to have much in common with Snape, it did prove Essiedu’s ability to tackle complex characters — and Harry Potter fans know that Snape is certainly one of those.

“I didn’t want [Kwame] to be a portrayal of someone’s pain or trauma just in isolation,” Essiedu told Bustle earlier this year. “Because it never happens in isolation: Even in those horrific moments, there’s always funny sh*t that happens.”

Essiedu’s resume also includes The Outrun, starring alongside Saoirse Ronan. You’ll find him on stage, too. He was the first Black actor to play Hamlet in the Royal Shakespeare Company and recently starred in off-Broadway drama The Effect.

Playwright Lucy Prebble previously told Bustle she had a “hankering to see him do villainy.” While Snape has his redemptive layers, he is an antagonistic force during much of Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s time at Hogwarts.

Sorcerer Speculation

Speaking of which, who else is rumored to board HBO’s Harry Potter series cast? The Hollywood Reporter noted that Mark Rylance is “close to being signed” for the role of Headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Daniel Radcliffe, for his part, has announced his intentions to watch — but not star in — the new series. “I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it,” he told E! earlier this year.