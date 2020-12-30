Rupert Grint Is Definitely Not Opposed To Returning To The Harry Potter Franchise

Nearly ten years after the final Harry Potter film was released, one Hogwarts alum is thinking about returning to that magical world once more. During a new interview with Comicbook.com, Rupert Grint revealed that he might revisit the Harry Potter franchise at some point in the future and would even be open to reprising his role as Ron Weasley. "I don't know. I mean, never say never," the new father said when asked about potentially returning.

"I would never say, 'Absolutely no,'" he continued. "It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories." However, Grint did acknowledge that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows appeared to wrap up Ron's story somewhat definitively, which could complicate things. "I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see," he said.

This is not the first time that Grint has teased the possibility of going back to the wizarding world. "We finished at a good time and got closure on that, but never say never," the actor told USA Today in 2019. "I have very strong feelings for the character [of Ron] and could easily get back into it. ... I'm so detached from that little kid now, so it's a very strange perspective. But it was a huge part of our lives and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Despite fond memories of the films and affection for the character of Ron Weasley, Grint has been open about the downside of spending ten years starring in one of the biggest film franchises in the world. "I really did think [the frenzy] would die down after the first film finished and thought it was done," he told The Independent in 2018. "If anything, it's gone [the other way] as people hold those films very highly. ... I think it comes hand in hand with the people who literally shove cameras in your face. In a weird way, they feel ownership of you a little bit. We're quite familiar people in their lives."

The constant attention took a toll on him, and Grint admitted that he even contemplated quitting after the fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. "Obviously it's a big sacrifice. You take for granted anonymity, just doing normal stuff, just going out. Everything was different and a little bit scary. There were times when I was like 'I'm done,'" he said. "Sometimes it can be quite dehumanizing to have people just taking pictures of you when you're out. To them, you are just this one thing. It's a weird existence. But that's my life. I can't really remember life before it. In a weird way, you become blasé about it. It becomes normal and you adapt."

In December 2018, the actor talked about how the line became more blurred between him and his character with each film, which made it harder to leave the franchise when it finally ended. "There's a lot of me in Ron and moving on was a massive adjustment because it was such a constant part of my life," he said. "It was nice to breathe the fresh air and now I'm really enjoying stepping further away from that blue-screen world." In that interview, he also explained that while he was looking forward to starting a family, he likely wouldn't choose to name his child after his character.

Instead, when Grint and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome did welcome their first child in May of this year, the actor looked to a very different franchise for inspiration. "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" he wrote in November as part of his social media debut. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint." Maybe his baby girl can take on the role of Rose Weasley when she grows up and make the Harry Potter franchise a true family affair.