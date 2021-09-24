Tom Felton Taken To Hospital After Collapsing At A Celebrity Golf Match

Harry Potter star Tom Felton was carried off a golf course after collapsing at a celebrity event ahead of the Ryder Cup. The 34-year-old actor was seen sitting on the floor of the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, surrounded by other competitors as a medical team rushed to his side to help him up.

Pictures from the match showed Felton conscious, but looking unwell, as he was removed from the course on a stretcher and laid out on the back of a cart before being driven away.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA of America said in a statement. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Video footage from a spectator in the stands showed the audience cheering for Felton as he was driven away from the course.

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity tournament alongside former professional ice hockey player, Teemu Selanne from Finland. Others who took part in the friendly game included: Mandy Rose, Toni Kukoc, Mike Eruzione, Stephanie Szostak, A.J. Hawk, Dan Jansen, Alessandro Del Piero, Kelly Slater and Sasha Vujacic.

An avid fan of golf, Felton has been seen reuniting with former Harry Potter co-star, James Phelps, playing in friendly games in the past.

This incident happened just a day after the actor’s birthday. On the day, he wrote on Instagram: “33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx.”