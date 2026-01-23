The first single from Harry Styles’ new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally has arrived — and the “Aperture” lyrics and laidback, synth-pop beat will have you dancing into an early spring.

A Picture-Perfect Metaphor

Shortly after Kiss All the Time was first announced, fans noticed that the album cover resembles a digital camera screen and buttons. “Aperture” (which dropped on Jan. 22) sticks to that thematic imagery, its title coming from the photography term for the size of a lens opening through which light can enter. As Styles sings in the pre-chorus, “Aperture lets the light in,” seemingly embracing an optimistic outlook, or letting in the (figurative) light.

Elsewhere in the song, Styles sings that he has “no more tricks up my sleeve,” signaling a spirit of authenticity. To that end, he’s honest about not having all the answers: reminding listeners to “Go forth, ask questions later,” and “It’s best you know what you don’t.” In other words, keep dancing through the uncertainty!

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the chorus, Styles’ declaration that “We belong together / It finally appears it’s only love” seems to suggest newfound clarity about someone special. But it could also refer to a general sense of community, as the phrase “We belong together” also appeared on concert audience photos used in the promotional rollout of Kiss All the Time. And of course, the title of Styles’ newly announced world tour is Together, Together.

Harry Styles’ “Aperture” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Styles’ new song below.

Take no prisoners for me

I’m told you’re elevating

Drinks go straight to my knees

I’m sold, I’m going on clean

I’m going on clean

I’ve no more tricks up my sleeve

Game called, review the player

Time codes and Tokyo scenes

Bad boys, it’s complicated

It’s complicated

It’s best you know what you don’t

Aperture lets the light in

It’s best you know what you don’t

Aperture lets the light in

We belong together

It finally appears it’s only love

We belong together

We belong together

It finally appears it’s only love

We belong together

In no good state to receive

Go forth, ask questions later

Trap doors, you’re toying with me

Dance halls, another cadence

It’s best you know what you don’t

Aperture lets the light in

We belong together

It finally appears it’s only love

We belong together

It finally appears

We belong together

It finally appears it’s only love

We belong together

I won’t stray from it

I don’t know these spaces

Time won’t wait on me

I wanna know what safe is

I won’t stray from it

I don’t know these spaces

Time won’t wait on me

I won’t stray from it

I don’t know these spaces

Time won’t wait on me

I wanna know what safe is

I won’t stray from it

I don’t know these spaces

Time won't wait on me

We belong together

It finally appears it’s only love

We belong together

It finally appears

We belong together

It finally appears it’s only love

We belong together