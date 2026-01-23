Music
Harry Styles’ “Aperture” Lyrics Have An Optimistic Message
The Grammy winner sings about letting the light in — even when you don’t have all the answers.
The first single from Harry Styles’ new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally has arrived — and the “Aperture” lyrics and laidback, synth-pop beat will have you dancing into an early spring.
A Picture-Perfect Metaphor
Shortly after Kiss All the Time was first announced, fans noticed that the album cover resembles a digital camera screen and buttons. “Aperture” (which dropped on Jan. 22) sticks to that thematic imagery, its title coming from the photography term for the size of a lens opening through which light can enter. As Styles sings in the pre-chorus, “Aperture lets the light in,” seemingly embracing an optimistic outlook, or letting in the (figurative) light.
Elsewhere in the song, Styles sings that he has “no more tricks up my sleeve,” signaling a spirit of authenticity. To that end, he’s honest about not having all the answers: reminding listeners to “Go forth, ask questions later,” and “It’s best you know what you don’t.” In other words, keep dancing through the uncertainty!
In the chorus, Styles’ declaration that “We belong together / It finally appears it’s only love” seems to suggest newfound clarity about someone special. But it could also refer to a general sense of community, as the phrase “We belong together” also appeared on concert audience photos used in the promotional rollout of Kiss All the Time. And of course, the title of Styles’ newly announced world tour is Together, Together.
Harry Styles’ “Aperture” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Styles’ new song below.
Take no prisoners for me
I’m told you’re elevating
Drinks go straight to my knees
I’m sold, I’m going on clean
I’m going on clean
I’ve no more tricks up my sleeve
Game called, review the player
Time codes and Tokyo scenes
Bad boys, it’s complicated
It’s complicated
It’s best you know what you don’t
Aperture lets the light in
It’s best you know what you don’t
Aperture lets the light in
We belong together
It finally appears it’s only love
We belong together
We belong together
It finally appears it’s only love
We belong together
In no good state to receive
Go forth, ask questions later
Trap doors, you’re toying with me
Dance halls, another cadence
It’s best you know what you don’t
Aperture lets the light in
We belong together
It finally appears it’s only love
We belong together
It finally appears
We belong together
It finally appears it’s only love
We belong together
I won’t stray from it
I don’t know these spaces
Time won’t wait on me
I wanna know what safe is
I won’t stray from it
I don’t know these spaces
Time won’t wait on me
I won’t stray from it
I don’t know these spaces
Time won’t wait on me
I wanna know what safe is
I won’t stray from it
I don’t know these spaces
Time won't wait on me
We belong together
It finally appears it’s only love
We belong together
It finally appears
We belong together
It finally appears it’s only love
We belong together