Harry Styles is so back — and his new album title might as well be a decree for the new year: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Nearly four years after the release of Harry’s House, the Grammy winner announced his next project on Jan. 15 with the Kiss All the Time album cover. In it, Styles sports a T-shirt and jeans while standing under a disco ball that shines brightly against a dusky outdoor backdrop. He also shared an Instagram story post encouraging fans to pre-order the album, using an arrow to label himself on the cover. “ME,” he wrote. (Thanks for the clarification, king!)

Here’s everything to know about the Kiss All the Time release date, Easter eggs, and more.

Harry Styles’ New Album Release Date

You don’t have to wait too long for new music from Styles. Kiss All the Time drops on March 6 — just in time to help you dance into spring.

He’s Been Dropping Hints

The Jan. 15 album announcement is a welcome surprise, but if you’ve been keeping up with Styles online, you know it’s not completely out of the blue. In December, he shared a short film titled “Forever, Forever,” which features footage of the final night of Love on Tour in Italy.

It ends with the message “WE BELONG TOGETHER” superimposed on a crowd shot. More recently, the image and phrase appeared on posters around the world, directing fans to a website connected to Harry Styles HQ.

What’s In An Era?

As Styles told Variety at a Grammys press conference in 2023 — where Harry’s House was named Album of the Year — he never really takes a break from music.

“We’ve always tried to not really stop writing, because it feels like you have this big stop and then you come back to it, and it can feel like you’re either trying to prove something or trying to follow something up,” he explained.

But while Styles might have been working on music privately, the period between Harry’s House and Kiss All the Time also included multiple side quests, from being spotted in Rome for the conclave election of Pope Leo XIV to running both the Tokyo Marathon and Berlin Marathon (and achieving an astounding personal best of 2:59:13 at the latter). He also made headlines for his reported romance with Zoë Kravitz. Clearly, much to discuss on the new album!