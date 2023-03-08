Harry Styles Reveals Truth Behind That Cryptic One Direction Selfie

It’s been six years since One Direction officially parted ways, and fans of the chart-topping boyband have been holding out for a reunion ever since. So, when Harry Styles posted a gym selfie wearing a One Direction tour T-shirt on March 4, the “As It Was” hitmaker caused quite a stir on social media — with some hopeful fans claiming that Styles might have been teasing a 1D comeback. However, the Grammy winner promptly deleted the Instagram Story and later revealed the truth behind the seemingly cryptic selfie.

Speaking during a show on the New Zealand leg of his world tour, the singer addressed the deleted social media snap, telling the sold-out crowd: “I guess some of us have secrets. Maybe, like some people, you choose to keep it to yourself. And maybe one day, you accidentally post it to your Instagram Story.”

Despite the singer’s onstage clarification, fans were quick to share their thoughts about Styles’ One Direction tee.

“What was more culturally significant, the renaissance or Harry Styles accidentally posting a gym selfie wearing an Up All Night Tour shirt?” one fan joked on Twitter, while another commented: “We got a Harry Styles gym mirror selfie while he is wearing a 1D shirt. Someone pinch me I am living in a simulation.”

A few weeks prior, the “Watermelon Sugar” performer stormed the 2023 BRIT Awards— taking home the coveted Best British Album trophy for Harry’s House, among other awards. During his acceptance speech, Styles thanked his mum for “signing me up for The X Factor without telling me” and paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmates, adding: “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn, because I wouldn’t be here without you either.”