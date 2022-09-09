It will never be the same as it was — at least not for Harry Styles’ bank account. Since breaking onto the scene in the late 2000s, Styles has reinvented himself time and time again. He started out as a boy bandmate, and then pursued a solor career. He then became a movie star, further proving Styles has undergone major transformations while in the public eye (but be careful before you call him the “New King of Pop”). Most recently, he’s been at the center of the much talked about film Don’t Worry Darling directed by Olivia Wilde (who also happens to be his girlfriend).

Outside of appearing at the center of the frame, he has also started dabbling behind the scenes as a burgeoning producer. With his hands in many different pies, he’s gotten himself multiple major streams of income that tap into his creativity. Here’s a look at some of the projects bringing in his fortune, and what the star is worth.

5 Ways Harry Styles Has Made Millions

1. Music

Styles is first and foremost a musician, and his mother is the real reason behind his rise to fame: she initially encouraged him to audition for The X Factor. Originally, he auditioned as a solo contestant before being grouped with his future bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. One Direction was formed and the group ultimately finished in third place on the show.

But it’s no secret that One Direction exploded globally shortly thereafter. X Factor judge Simon Cowell reportedly signed the boy band to his Syco Music Records label with a $2.4 million contract in January 2011. Five albums later in 2015 when Styles was just 22, the group’s net worth had shot up to $130 million according to Forbes. At the height of their stardom in 2014, they were reportedly walking away with $280,000 per day. Styles also has the greatest net worth of the One Direction members. Zayn Malik has a net worth of $75 million, while Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are each worth $70 million.

Not long after that, Styles embarked on a solo career when One Direction went on hiatus in 2016 and Styles’ bank account went into overdrive when he went out on his own. Via his label Erskine Records, 2020 sales figures attached to Styles were recorded at $44.9 million. His 2019 album Fine Line sold 478,000 units during its first week and was later certified Platinum. The 2022 release Harry’s House debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with over 521,500 sold in the first week. The album spawned four simultaneous top 10 hits making him the first British act since The Beatles to achieve that.

According to the Sunday Times’ Rich List, Styles is the richest UK musician under 30 ahead of acts like Dua Lipa and Little Mix.

2. Tours

After his solo debut centered around the single “Sign of the Times,” Styles embarked on his first headlining tour in 2017, “Harry Styles: Live on Tour.” According to Billboard (via Warm 106.9), that tour brought in $63 million for the young artist from over 80 dates.

His second tour titled “Love on Tour” debuted in fall of 2021, and raked in over $94.7 million from the initial 42 U.S. city outing. “Love on Tour” sold over 719,000 tickets in the U.S. for the September-November 2021 dates, which Billboard estimates earned him approximately $2.25 million per show. Styles did a five-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York City — a venue he has doubled down on during the second half of the tour with a 15-night “residency” at The Garden this fall — which proved to be the most fruitful stop on tour with a whopping $13.8 million from 93,000 tickets. The final night of the 2021 leg of the tour was in Long Island, which became his most lucrative single night at $3.2 million in ticket sales.

He resumed the tour in summer of 2022 with 23 shows across Europe before taking a break for his fall North American tour dates including Toronto, a 15-night stint in NYC, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The tour will also take him to Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and back to Europe through mid-2023.

3. Acting

Many were surprised when Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk. Styles never disclosed his earnings from the movie, but the 2017 film earned critical acclaim and Oscar nominations, and many praised his understated performance. He later starred in the Marvel film The Eternals which didn’t receive as high praise as Dunkirk, but showed his interest in trying different types of roles within Hollywood. Director Chloe Zhao said, “I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him.” Rumor has it he earned $380,000 for appearing in the film.

Styles also has a supporting role in girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming drama Don’t Worry Darling. The film has been the subject of immense controversy starting with an alleged feud between director Wilde and the film’s star Florence Pugh, all the way down to Spitgate 2022 with Chris Pine and Styles. For all of the headlines, Styles reportedly took home a pretty penny for his role to the tune of $2.5 million (another controversy emerged with rumors that Pugh had only been paid $700,000 for a meatier role in the film). Wilde dispelled those rumors in a Variety interview, though the true salary figures were never disclosed.

He’ll also be the lead in My Policeman, another new film coming out this fall on Amazon Prime. They’ve been tight-lipped on the cast salaries, though with Styles playing the lead, he’s likely taking home a good chunk of change.

4. Producing

Styles took another left turn when it was announced he would be executive producing the 2018 CBS sitcom Happy Together. Centering on a couple whose lives are upended when a pop star moves into the home, the series is semi-autobiographical as it was inspired by a 20-month period when Styles lived in the attic of producer Ben Winston’s house. The series was canceled in 2019 after 13 episodes. Executive producers can make anywhere from $30,000 to over $100,000 per episode so this project was likely not just fun for Styles, but also lucrative.

5. Gucci Ambassador

Of course, endorsements are an easy way for celebs to make money and Styles is no different. He became a Gucci ambassador in 2019, and British Vogue reported he pulled in £8 million from the job, which was equivalent to $9.45 million at the time.

Styles wears his HA HA HA Gucci collection at the Don’t Worry Darling Venice premiere. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What Is Harry Styles’ Net Worth?

At just 28 years old, Styles is already worth $90 million according to Celebrity Net Worth — a figure that will only continue to grow from his sold-out tour, future film career, and whatever other endeavors he decides to try next. We’re not worried at all, darling.