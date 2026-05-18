When Harry Styles said he wanted to connect with everyone on the Together, Together Tour, he meant everyone. On May 16, the singer kicked off his world tour with the first of an impressive 10 stadium shows in Amsterdam, and before the first concert even began, his fans were already blown away by one thing in particular: the size of his stage.

Styles’ set seems deceptively simple at first, consisting of a rather small main stage backed by his band and flanked by giant video screens. But if you’ve been to one of his shows, you know that he needs a place to move around. Therefore, he installed a huge rectangular catwalk with criss-cross runways that most fashion shows could only dream of. It spans the length of the stadium, making his stage literally almost the size of a football field.

It makes Taylor Swift’s epic Eras Tour stage look somewhat minuscule in comparison. However, this begs the question: why is Styles’ stage so ridiculously large?

Compared to performers like Swift, Styles has never been one to assemble an army of dancers or put on a huge spectacle befitting a stage this massive. And to be clear, that’s perfectly fine. The One Direction alum knows how to thrill a crowd with just his impressive musicianship and some good ol’ British charm — plus his array of massive hits, of course.

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Styles likely designed his stage to make his stadium shows feel more intimate, as he always finds ways to connect with the crowd, whether by interacting directly with lucky fans or just running around to make sure everyone feels seen. Maybe he wants to feel like he’s gliding over the crowd, who knows? But while his efforts are appreciated, bigger isn’t always better.

Many fans who got tickets in the front standing sections are finding that their views may be restricted, thanks to the stage’s height and elevated bridges that allow other fans into the four pits inside the catwalk. That may defeat the entire purpose of getting close to Styles. And while he does employ some welcome choreography for “Dance No More,” he otherwise seems to use the catwalk only to run laps during specific songs, leaving the space rather useless for half the show.

Some fans joked that he’s been running random marathons around the world to train for this tour. But honestly, he might be using his own stage to train for future marathons. If you’d rather see him in a smaller environment, Styles is playing a whopping 30-show residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden this fall, which may call for a smaller stage.