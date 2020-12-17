Before The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City even premiered, Bravo had teased that cast member Heather Gay would be "looking for love" this season. Soon afterward, Heather explained to Bustle she was still "totally single," though she knew what she was searching for in the dating world — sort of. "I'm looking for anyone who's completely inappropriate and damaged and under the age of 30," she joked in early November. She then turned serious: "I look for love from the moment I wake up until the moment I go to bed. I just never find it."

The preview for the Dec. 16 RHOSLC episode appears to hint she hasn't been completely without luck, however. "I promise I'll have him back to you by like 5 a.m.," she tells a fellow Sundance partygoer before seemingly exiting the event with an unidentified man. In another scene, cousin and costar Whitney Rose informs Jen Shah that Heather had just "left with the guy that she met...to-ge-ther." Following the previous episode, Heather also tweeted that things were about to be "heating up" for her on the show.

Regardless of how it plays out, Heather has been very open about her painful 2015 divorce, and it likely didn't help that the party was held in Park City, Utah, where her "Mormon royalty" ex-husband Billy lives. The mom to Ashley, 17, Georgia, 14, and Annabelle, 13, also previously told Bustle that her ex financially supports her and her girls. "Our co-parenting is I do the work, and he pays the bills," she said. "A lot of people say that is very amicable, and it works; we get along fine."

Their 11-year marriage wasn't exactly a romantic one, though Heather was nonetheless devastated by what she viewed as a personal failure. Her joining Housewives doesn't exactly seemed to have helped matters between them, either. During a November appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Heather admitted that although her ex has been "supportive in his own way," seeing her on a reality show "isn't how he wants the mother of his children to conduct herself."

Either way, it's high time for Heather to get her groove back, and nobody seems more ready than she does.