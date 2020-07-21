Heather Morris Honored Naya Rivera With A Dance Dedicated To Her Co-Star

Following the sudden and tragic death of her former Glee co-star, Heather Morris recently paid tribute to Naya Rivera with a dance, and decided to share the moment with fans who are all grieving with her. During the late hours of Monday, July 20, Morris uploaded a video to her Instagram page, which featured the 33 year old actor performing a touching routine to Rivera's song "Radio Silence" in her backyard as a way to honor one of the many beautiful musical contributions Rivera gave to the world throughout the years.

However, this gesture wasn't just about highlighting Rivera's unmistakable talent. In the caption of the post, Morris explained how it's helping her to grieve over such a devastating loss. "I want to share something very personal with you all," Morris wrote. "Grieving looks very differently on everyone ... but one things [sic] for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them."

Morris then went on to say how her husband, Taylor Hubbell, helped to remind her that "honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them." Which is exactly what she's choosing to do in this video — honoring Rivera by celebrating her voice and life through the power of dance.

"I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support," Morris continued. "So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite."

This isn't the only time Morris has paid homage to her close friend and co-star since Rivera's body was discovered on Monday, July 13 at Lake Piru. In fact, Morris shared an Instagram post on Friday, July 17, revealing that she and Rivera had scheduled a play date for their kids that week prior to her death. "We had a play date in the works for this week and I can’t wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together," Morris wrote in the caption.

So while Rivera may be gone, Morris' ongoing posts and heartwarming tributes guarantee that she certainly won't be forgotten.