Blake Lively knows who to talk to when she wants some tea — both literal tea and the gossip variety. The actor reunited with her former Gossip Girl co-star Zuzanna Szadkowski, who played Blair Waldorf’s iconic housekeeper Dorota, in an ad campaign for her beverage brand, Betty Booze, to promote its two new flavors.

In true Gossip Girl fashion, Lively gets “spotted” by a random onlooker in the park before she’s secretly joined by Szadkowski, who has lost Dorota’s Polish accent, much to her co-star’s surprise. “You sound different,” Lively tells her, who blames it on “allergies” before proudly telling her that she has tea.

“Good tea?” Lively asks. “Oh, the best tea,” Szadkowski responds, before pulling out Betty Booze’s new Vodka Iced Tea in the Meyer lemonade flavor, and pouring one into a teacup. “Crisp, balanced, nothing artificial,” she adds, leading Lively to quip, “Which is hard to find around these parts.”

She then pulls out the passionfruit flavor, which has apparently built up quite the reputation. “This is a naughty little b*tch,” Szadkowski jokes. “So I’ve heard,” her co-star agrees. As Lively leaves, Szadkowski slips back into Dorota’s accent before indulging in her teacup. “Oh, Miss Betty, you’re gonna get us in trouble,” she declares.

Lively shared the reunion video on her Instagram, referencing a Gossip Girl meme in her caption. “Go. Sip, girl,” she wrote, before officially introducing her two new flavors.

What Would Serena Drink?

Lively played Upper East Side socialite — and Gossip Girl’s main target — Serena van der Woodsen for all six seasons of the show. Although Dorota wasn’t her character’s housekeeper, she shared many scenes with Szadkowski over the years.

Lively recently opened up about her newest Betty Booze products to Bustle, saying she thinks Serena would go for the passionfruit flavor. “Because she’s always about, like, ‘What’s the new thing?’ That’s our newest one, so I feel like that would be very on-trend for her,” she says. “Or maybe the Peach Honey Mint, because it feels light and carefree.”