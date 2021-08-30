12 Brands In Netflix’s He's All That That Look Like Odd Product Placements

Streaming
From Frito-Lay to TikTok, the Addison Rae-led film features brand logos galore.
Kevin Estrada/Netflix
The best part of watching Netflix is its lack of commercial breaks — but that doesn't mean the streaming service can’t promote products. In the Addison Rae-led He's All That, several brands and products were so prominently featured that you might mistake them for actual advertisements.
The opening scene finds Padgett (Rae) getting ready on a TikTok-branded livestream and features close-up shots of EOS and GoSmile products. In order to combat dehydration, she recommends Alo Head-to-Toe Glow Oil to her followers — a real product — and clearly shows the logo.