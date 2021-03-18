One of the most beloved teen movies of the ’90s is getting a Gen Z, gender-swapped makeover. TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is set to star in a She’s All That remake, marking her official acting debut. Despite being new to the craft, the role is right in Addison Rae’s wheelhouse — she’ll play a popular social media influencer who is dared to make a high school nerd Prom King. As Deadline recently reported, Addison Rae’s He’s All That will premiere on Netflix, and coming-of-age movie whisperer Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) will direct from a script from OG She’s All That writer R. Lee Fleming. Producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are also returning for the remake.

He’s All That is a re-imagining of 1999’s She’s All That, which starred Rachael Leigh Cook as art-loving wallflower Laney Boggs and Freddie Prinze Jr. as popular jock Zack Siler. In this iteration, the TikToker will play Padgett Sawyer in the popular kid role, while Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan will play a character akin to Cook’s in the original film. But while the movie’s plot may revolve around a transformation, Buchanan says the story is more about inner growth. "In reality, they’re both making over each other into better people, like in She’s All That,” he told People of modern updates to She’s All That. “It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current … cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!”

Ahead, everything we know about He’s All That, including its release date and which Kardashian is making a cameo.

When does He’s All That hit Netflix?

According to Deadline’s sources, Netflix paid upwards of $20 million for the exclusive rights to He’s All That. However, the streaming service isn’t willing to divulge when the movie will be released other than “later this year.”

Are any of the OG She’s All That cast members returning?

The official He’s All That Instagram confirmed last December that Cook would appear in the remake. Alongside a photo of Rae and Cook on set, the latter’s character is described as “Padgett’s wise and caring mother.” It’s unclear whether that mother’s name rhymes with Janey.

As for whether or not Prinze Jr. will cameo in He’s All That, it’s looking unlikely. "I am not a part of it, but I have friends who are a part of it," the actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. Although he’s not involved in the remake, Prinze Jr. is totally supportive of its existence. "I think it's good that they're remaking it. People forget, I saw on social media somebody wrote, 'How dare they remake She's All That?' I'm like, man, it's good with me. We were a remake of a remake of a play!" Prinze Jr. said, referring to She’s All That’s loose connections to My Fair Lady and Pygmalion. "We were good with it, and we gotta be good with it, too. Every generation should have their version of art that they connect to. I hope people aren't angry about it because if you want to go see it, cool. If you don't, cool."

Who else is in the cast?

In addition to Rae, Buchanan, and Cook, one surprising reality star has also been cast in the film. Last December, Variety reported that Kourtney Kardashian would appear in He’s All That, following the pair’s highly-publicized friendship. “Studying @hesallthatmovie,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram after the news broke, posting photos of herself looking at a script. The movie’s official IG account later reposted Kardashian’s pic and unveiled her character’s identity, writing, “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.”

Other cast members in He’s All That include Madison Pettis (The Game Plan), Peyton Meyer (Girl Meets World), Isabella Crovetti (Magic Camp), Annie Jacob (Fist Fight), and Myra Molloy (The Bold Type). Sources tell Deadline that Pettis will play a role similar to the late Paul Walker’s in the original movie, Meyer is Addison Rae’s popular boyfriend, Crovetti is Buchanan’s younger sister, Jacob is his best friend, and Molloy will play a member of Addison’s inner circle.

Is there a trailer for He’s All That?

No official footage from the film, which wrapped in late December, has been released. But the cast has shared a few behind-the-scenes photos. Rae commemorated the first day of filming in mid-November 2020:

This post will be updated with the trailer as well as additional release date and plot details as more information on He’s All That becomes available.