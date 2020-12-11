The New HSM Holiday Special Lyrics Tease The Fate Of Nini & Ricky’s Relationship

The Season 1 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series left Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) in a tricky spot. Ricky finally said I love you, but Nini nabbed a spot at a music school out of town, which could prove challenging for their budding relationship. Fortunately, fans don't have to wait for Season 2 to learn how Ricky and Nini's relationship is faring. The HSM series' holiday special soundtrack gives a couple of hints in the new songs' lyrics and they're — like that finale — both good and bad.

For one, Bassett penned another song for his character. Because Ricky couldn't afford a nice Christmas present for Nini, his next best option was to write a tune about her being the best gift of all. It's called "The Perfect Gift," and it contains sweet lyrics like these: "Christmas is better every second it's with you. I don't got much to give, so I hope you think this is the perfect gift that I could give to the perfect gift that ever lived. Yeah, this song's the second best that I could do, when the perfect gift is you."

However, when the holiday special gave a sneak peek of another Season 2 song, there was one line that could foreshadow some heartbreak. The entire cast performed "Something in the Air" ahead of the school's winter break, and Nini holds hands with Ricky as they sing, "Holding your hand when it gets cold, promise me you'll never let go. It's winter break, but we'll never break apart." Doesn't that sound like when a character says, "What could go wrong?" and something always does? They're basically tempting fate! Unless she turned down the performing arts school, Nini's relationship with Ricky could be tested when Season 2 returns.

Showrunner Tim Federle confirmed as much in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think that Ricky and Nini are on the beginning of a lifelong journey of whether they stay together or eventually part together, learning what it means to go through the valleys and hills of a relationship," he said.

The duo may start out Season 2 together as they enjoy the holiday season, but fans should worry about Nini's new musical opportunity and winter break because it could spell the end of #Rini.