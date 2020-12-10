Everything We Know About The HSM Series' Second Season

The Dec. 11 holiday special is a good holdover, but it's about time High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 finally drops. It's been over a year since the first season brought the spirit of East High back to life with a new cast of high schoolers putting on their own school play — a rendition of High School Musical. It was all very meta. The freshman season ended with plenty of cliffhangers, so answers are in order. Since the series is due to return soon, here's everything we know about the next installment, including some potential storylines.

When Will Season 2 Premiere?

According to Entertainment Tonight, Season 2 was originally scheduled for a late 2020 air date until the pandemic delayed things. Now, an early 2021 premiere seems most likely given that the first episode is titled "New Year's Eve" and the third is titled "Valentine's Day." The show will probably want to come back around that same real-life timeframe.

What Musical Are The Characters Doing?

Contrary to what fans might assume, the second season musical won't be High School Musical 2. Instead, as Entertainment Weekly reported, the characters are putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast. However, EW noted that there would be more original songs and High School Musical covers in addition to the classic Beauty and the Beast tunes. That means there's still hope for a "Fabulous" scene.

The Season 2 Cast Is Changing

EW reported that Joe Serafini, who plays Seb, was named a series regular for Season 2. There are also several new characters coming, according to TV Line. Broadway actor Roman Banks will recur as Howie, a book-smart junior who works at the local pizza shop. Days of Our Lives star Olivia Rose Keegan is set to play a freshman named Lily, who seems sweet but is über competitive. Finally, Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough will play Miss Jenn's ex-boyfriend Zack, who starts teaching drama at East High's rival school.

Other Season 2 Storylines To Watch Out For

Showrunner Tim Federle teased Season 2 in an ET interview and dropped some major hints about three characters. First off, don't worry about missing Gina (Sofia Wylie). Sure, she may have moved away, but the series will likely bring her back. Federle said, "It's hard for me to imagine doing season two without Sofia Wylie, so that's as much as I'll say on that topic."

Second, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) will have to decide if she should leave for the new musical program that she got accepted to at the end of Season 1. Consequently, her relationship with Ricky (Joshua Bassett) may be tested. "I think that Ricky and Nini are on the beginning of a lifelong journey of whether they stay together or eventually part together, learning what it means to go through the valleys and hills of a relationship," Federle said.

Knowing all that Season 2 has in store, the "New Year's Eve" premiere episode can't come soon enough.