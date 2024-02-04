The Duff-Koma family protects every member, down to the four-legged ones. Hilary Duff introduced her new cat, Moonstone, via Instagram stories on Feb. 4, revealing it was an unplanned gift from her husband, Matthew Koma, to her and the kids. When Koma showed off their cat in his own stories, trolls came out of the woodwork.

Cat Bullying

“Daddy got us the cutest cat that ever existed,” Duff wrote in her first story about Moonstone, adding, “@matthewkoma is so bad at telling us no!” Koma posted another photo, and then reshared his wife’s. Not long thereafter, haters started to weigh in. Koma screenshotted a couple of harsh responses and put those in his stories, too, adding a hilarious reply to shut them down.

“Ugly as f*ck!” one critic wrote to him. Koma didn’t appear to respond to the person directly, but in his story, he wrote, “Imagine spending your day bullying cats on the internet.”

Another screenshot showed a person asking Koma, “What the hell is that thing.” His response was straightforward: “It’s a cat,” he wrote.

Though some internet naysayers evidently don’t find Moonstone cute, Duff, Koma, and their kids seem to be enamored enough of the little cat for everyone. Duff captured a video of Moonstone purring loudly, plus some photos of him snuggled up to her daughter. And, as she said, she thinks he’s “the cutest cat that ever existed.”

The Growing Family

Moonstone will soon be displaced as the newest member of the household. Duff and Koma revealed in December that she is pregnant with her fourth child. (The couple already has two daughters, Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 2, and Duff shares her son, Luca Cruz, 11, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.) For their public announcement, Duff and Koma posted a photo of their Christmas card on Instagram. It showed Duff and her baby bump, and read in part, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

In the same card, Duff and Koma joked, “So much for silent nights.” However, they’re already used to balancing a lot of kids and pets, given that they also have chickens and three dogs at home. “We got the chicken before we got the last baby, but we still like the chicken coop,” she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in January 2023. As their brood keeps growing, hopefully trolls can refrain from weighing in.