Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child
The new arrival will mark her third child with husband Matthew Koma.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hilary Duff’s family is growing bigger. On Dec. 12, the actor surprised fans by revealing that she’s pregnant with her fourth child, and third with husband Matthew Koma.
Duff announced her upcoming arrival by sharing her family’s Christmas card on Instagram, which shows her cuddling her baby bump. “Surprise Surprise!” she captioned the post.
More to come...