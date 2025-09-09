Hilary Duff Is Making New Music & Documenting Her Journey

Hilary Duff is going back, back to the beginning, aka her music roots. On Sept. 8, after months of subtle teasing, the actor revealed that she was officially working on “new music... or something,” in an Instagram post. Variety announced that Duff signed a new deal with Atlantic Records and will be the subject of a docuseries chronicling her return to music.

The filmmaker behind Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film, Sam Wrench, will direct and executive produce the untitled series, which promises an in-depth look at the “ups and downs” of Duff’s life. “Fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade,” the synopsis reads.

Duff teased the exciting development by sharing photos from the recording studio, including one of her reading lyrics on her phone, and a snapshot of her cuddling musician husband Matthew Koma behind the mixing deck, indicating that he’s involved with the new material.

While a timeline for Duff’s new music or docuseries is not yet known, she has changed her Instagram profile picture, and her slideshow features a joint post with a new official page entitled “Hilary Duff HQ.” She also updated her bio with disco ball emojis and a link to her new website, which nods to her 2002 debut single “Why Not.” These signs indicate that Duff’s next era is imminent.

Hilary’s Music Easter Eggs

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Duff’s upcoming music will mark her first new songs in over a decade, since her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. Through the creative process of her last record, she met Koma, who worked on the pensive title track, as well as electro-pop bangers like “Confetti” and “Arms Around A Memory.”

In fact, she teased her return to music while celebrating the album’s 10th anniversary in June, stating that BIBO “didn’t have major success” and playfully warning fans not to let her next album flop. “I see you all blaming yourselves on TikTok, not actually your fault (but really it was), just kidding, but don’t let it happen again…next time…okay,” she wrote.

Duff also commemorated the 22nd anniversary of her 2003 debut album, Metamorphosis, which fans interpreted as an Easter egg, given that she doesn’t typically acknowledge many anniversaries. In the post, she hinted that she wants to delve deeper with her new music. “As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word,” she wrote.

She ended her Metamorphosis tribute by writing, “To be continued...” Sure enough, Duff’s next post officially announced her music comeback. It feels good to be home again.